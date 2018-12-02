Fans petition for SpongeBob tribute in Super Bowl halftime show

ATLANTA, Georgia – Super Bowl LIII, the 53rd Super Bowl, will be played in Atlanta in February.

Fans are weighing in on what they want to see in the halftime show.

Nearly half a million of them have signed a change.org petition for a SpongeBob tribute in honor of Stephen Hillenburg’s passing.

Hillenburg died Monday of Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS. He was 57.

“As a tribute to his legacy, his contributions to a generation of children, and to truly showcase the greatness of this song, we call for Sweet Victory to be performed at the Halftime Show,” the petition states.

In case you aren’t familiar with the lyrics, they are:

The winner takes all

It’s the thrill of one more kill

The last one to fall

Will never sacrifice their will

Maroon 5 is playing the halftime show.