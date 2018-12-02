Family, Bowling Green State University ask for help locating missing freshman student

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University is asking for help locating a missing freshman student.

18-year-old Jacob Bromm hasn’t been in contact with his family or friends since November 20, according to BGSU’s Facebook post.

Bromm, originally from Troy, Michigan, reportedly told his parents that he would not be coming home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

His friends told BGSU that he planned to take an Uber to the airport and fly out west.

BGSU says police are investigating and have reviewed all relevant and available security.

Police have reportedly not found any evidence that Bromm’s absence is involuntary or that he is in distress.

However, the university and Bromm’s family are concerned about his whereabouts. They ask that anyone with information contact BGSU Police at (419) 372-2346.