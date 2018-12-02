Falling temperatures on the way Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The severe thunderstorm threat is now over. We’ve had several reports of small hail and 40-60 MPH wind gusts Sunday evening causing limbs and power lines to come down. Winds will continue to howl through the night with gusts upwards of 30 MPH and a few hit or miss showers. Temperatures are expected to drop to around 40° tonight.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Hopefully you were able to get out and enjoy our taste of an Indian Summer! Temperatures soared to 60°+ Sunday afternoon with plenty of sunshine! Changes headed our way again…Showers to snow! Falling temperatures are on the way Monday with another round of cold air moving in for the first week of December. We’ll be tracking a wintry mix changing to snow Monday. A coating for most with 1-2″ possible in the snow belt by the evening.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

