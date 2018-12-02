Euclid police investigate street shootout

EUCLID, Ohio – Euclid police are investigating a street shootout that ended in Cleveland.

The initial call went out around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

The incident ended in the 1400 block of Ansel Road.

Police on the scene tell Fox 8 crews that no one was killed in the shooting.

They have not identified any suspects.

Fox 8 crews were rolling as police towed multiple cars from the scene.

This is a developing situation. Fox 8 crews are gathering details at the scene and will update you as soon as we learn more.