Euclid police investigate street shootout

EUCLID, Ohio – Euclid police are investigating a street shootout that ended in Cleveland.
The initial call went out around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
The incident ended in the 1400 block of Ansel Road.
Police on the scene tell Fox 8 crews that no one was killed in the shooting.
They have not identified any suspects.
Fox 8 crews were rolling as police towed multiple cars from the scene.
This is a developing situation. Fox 8 crews are gathering details at the scene and will update you as soon as we learn more.
41.518980 -81.619739