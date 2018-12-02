Euclid police investigate carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio - Euclid police are investigating a carjacking incident that ended in Cleveland.

The initial call went out around 5 a.m. Sunday.

The incident ended in the 1400 block of Ansel Road.

Cleveland police initially told Fox 8 crews on the scene there was a shootout in the street and that no one was killed.

Euclid police told Fox 8 news there was not a shootout, but that a car was stolen at gunpoint.

Neither department has identified any suspects.

Fox 8 crews were rolling as police towed multiple cars from the scene.

Euclid police ask for anyone with information to call detectives at (216)289-8505.

This is a developing situation. Fox 8 crews are gathering details and will update you as soon as we learn more.