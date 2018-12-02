Cleveland Browns struggle in Houston

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns ended their 25-game road losing streak last Sunday in Cincinnati. They hope to end another streak this Sunday – the Houston Texans eight-game winning streak.

The Browns held Houston to a field goal on their opening drive.

Cleveland couldn’t muster up anything on their opening drive.

Houston got the ball back and ran it down the field.

Baker Mayfield was picked off by linebacker Zach Cunningham.

Houston scored on the turnover.

Houston then picked off Mayfield again.

The Texans are up 17-0 in the second.

The Browns are coming off two of their best offensive performances in recent memory as they put up 35 points against the Cincinnati Bengals and 28 points against the Atlanta Falcons.

Those performances earned quarterback Baker Mayfield the Rookie of the Month honors and the Rookie of the week honors.

He’ll face a Texans defense that is one of the best in the league giving up an average of 20 points per game, Houston has also racked up 11 sacks over the past two games.

The Browns have been clicking offensively since Freddie Kitchens took over as offensive coordinator.

Mayfield has seven touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last two games and rookie running back Nick Chubb has rushed for 260 yards and scored four times.

The Browns offensive line has not given up a sack in the previous two games.

Defensively for the Browns, their biggest challenge will be slowing down quarterback Deshaun Watson who threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 70 yards and a score against Tennessee last week.

Houston is the first team in the league to win eight games in a row after opening the season with three straight losses.

The Browns have won back-to-back games for the first time since the 2014 season.

Kickoff on Sunday will be at 1 p.m. from NRG Stadium in Houston.