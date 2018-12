HAVERSTRAW, New York – We all know there’s no place like home. Now Toto the dog knows it too.

The pup had been missing for three days, when it was spotted in a storm drain.

Friday, officers with the Haverstraw Police Department in New York teamed up with public works and plucked the dog out of the drain.

You can see Toto hardly even moves in the video, he looks so frightened.

He’s now safe at home.