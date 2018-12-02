× Browns trail behind Texans, 2 players out for remainder of game

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Texans are up 26-7 in the fourth.

It’s been a rough day for Cleveland on their trip to Houston. It’s also Baker Mayfield’s worst game as the Browns quarterback.

The Browns held Houston to a field goal on their opening drive.

Cleveland couldn’t muster up anything after that.

The Texans scored a field goal and a touchdown during the first quarter. Meanwhile, the Browns had no scoring drives.

At the start of the second quarter, quarterback Baker Mayfield was picked off by Texans’ linebacker Zach Cunningham. Cunningham returned the interception for goal.

Houston then picked off Mayfield again and scored a field goal on that drive.

Mayfield was then picked off again by Texans safety Andre Hal.

Then, Houston scored another field goal, ending the half with a 23-0 lead against Cleveland.

The Browns managed to put points on the board at the start of the second half. Running back Nick Chubb rushed two yards for a touchdown, raising the score 23-7.

Two Browns player were ruled out for the remainder of the game. Cornerback Denzel Ward suffered a concussion and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi suffered an injury to his bicep.

Injury Report: CB Denzel Ward (concussion) and DL Larry Ogunjobi (bicep) are both ruled out.#CLEvsHOU — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 2, 2018

The Browns are coming off two of their best offensive performances in recent memory as they put up 35 points against the Cincinnati Bengals and 28 points against the Atlanta Falcons.

Those performances earned quarterback Baker Mayfield the Rookie of the Month honors and the Rookie of the week honors.

The Texans defense that is one of the best in the league giving up an average of 20 points per game; Houston has also racked up 11 sacks over the past two games.