× 1 killed in Midwest tornado outbreak; storms heading east

AURORA, Missouri — Authorities in southwestern Missouri say strong storms that swept the region have left one person dead.

Aurora Fire Chief Robert Ward tells television station KYTV that one person inside an Aurora motel just off Highway 39 was killed as a storm passed through. Authorities have not released the person’s name or details of how the death occurred. Investigators say others inside the motel escaped unharmed.

Several roads, including U.S. 60 between Aurora and Marionville, were closed because of downed power lines. A hospital in Aurora briefly lost power.

Several funnels were caught on camera by storm chasers in Illinois.

This system is being caused by a clash of warm and cold air masses and is moving east.

Fox 8 Weather is tracking a small risk for severe storms in Northeast Ohio.