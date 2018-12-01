‘Wanted for dropping his fiancee’s ring!’: NYPD searching for couple who dropped engagement ring down city grate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- The New York City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a couple who recently got engaged.

Police say the man had just proposed to his girlfriend in Times Square on Friday when he accidentally dropped the ring down a utility grate.

According to a Tweet from NYPD, the woman said yes, but the man was reportedly "so excited" that it caused him to drop the ring.

The couple reportedly went to the police for help, but officials were unable to locate the ring and the couple left.

But, police later found the ring and are looking to find its owners.

Here’s a photo of the ring our officers recovered (and cleaned!) Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips if you know the happy couple so we can return it to them! pic.twitter.com/hzFXxuMVJW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

Police say they hope someone can help track down the couple so that they can return their engagement ring.