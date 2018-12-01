University of Akron police issue alert after possible abduction attempt

AKRON, Ohio – University of Akron police are warning of a reported abduction attempt involving a student south of campus.

At 2:15 a.m. Friday near Brown and Wheeler streets, the victim was approached by two vehicles, according to police.

Police say one vehicle was a black BMW, possibly with black wheels, a customized exhaust and some type of blue light visible from the rear of the car.

The second car was described as a black Chevy Impala with black tinted windows.

The victim was unhurt and made it home safely.

The Akron Police Department is investigating this incident, but if you have any information, please call University police detectives at 330-972-2911.

You can submit a tip confidentially to police by texting it to 274637 (CRIMES), and beginning the message with the keyword ZIPTIP.

The UA Police Department’s Campus Patrol is available to escort you to and from your car to classrooms and labs at any hour. Call the service at 330-972-7123.