His drawing depicts what many people like to imagine after they pass away.

It shows George H.W. Bush reuniting with his wife Barbara Bush and his 3-year-old daughter Robin who died of leukemia in 1958.

It was drawn by Clarion Ledger cartoonist Marshall Ramsey.

In a post, he said it was a bookend for the tribute he drew for Barbara Bush in April.

President George H.W. Bush died Friday at the age of 94.

