Shaker Heights police issue alert for missing man

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio – Shaker Heights police have issued a missing and endangered alert for a man who walked away from his assisted living facility.

Abdullah Haqq Mohammed is 72-years-old. He is a black male, 5’8″ and 165 lbs. with black and gray hair annd brown eyes.

Mohammed left his assisted living facility in the 3500 block of Northfield Road Friday morning.

He attended a doctor’s appointment around 12:30 p.m. at the Cleveland Clinic express care facility and has not been seen since.

If you have any information, call police.

The number for Shaker Heights police is (216) 491-1234.