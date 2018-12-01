Scattered rain overnight, followed by a clearing Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Rain has moved in, becoming more scattered overnight. I’m tracking a warm front this evening allowing temperatures to rise that by midnight we’ll reach our high, around 50°. It doesn’t stop there…By daybreak we’ll be in the low 50’s!

I anticipate partial clearing, with temperatures soaring to around 60° Sunday afternoon. A few hit or miss showers develop mainly after sunset.

Unfortunately, it’s a brief break, falling temperatures Monday with another round of cold air moving for the first week of December. We’ll be tracking a wintry mix Monday.

