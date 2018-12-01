Runners line up for ‘A Christmas Story’ race

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Runners in Northeast Ohio lined up to take part in a Cleveland tradition.

The race started at 9 a.m. Saturday in the center of Cleveland. The 10K runs to the ‘A Christmas Story’ House and back to the original starting point at Public Square. The 5K runners will run to the ‘A Christmas Story’ House.

The mission of the run is to promote health and fitness and help the community, according to A Christmas Story House Foundation’s website.

Proceeds benefit the foundation, which helps maintain A Christmas Story House and Museum. The foundation also provides grants to projects that help the neighborhood.

