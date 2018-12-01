President Trump orders national day of mourning in honor of George H.W. Bush

Posted 11:59 am, December 1, 2018, by , Updated at 12:30PM, December 1, 2018

MONTREAL, QC - SEPTEMBER 26: Former President of the United States George H.W. Bush looks on during opening ceremonies prior to the start of The Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 26, 2007 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas – President Donald Trump is directing that American flags be flown at half-staff for 30 days to honor the memory of former President George H.W. Bush.

In a proclamation signed Saturday hours after Bush died, Trump is also designating Wednesday as a national day of mourning. Trump encourages Americans to gather in places of worship “to pay homage” to Bush’s memory.

He adds: “I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance.”

Trump hails Bush as “one of America’s greatest points of light,” a reference to one of the former leader’s signature phrases about American civic culture.

More on the president’s passing here.

Related stories