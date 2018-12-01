Partial clearing and warmer temperatures Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Rain has moved in, becoming more scattered overnight. By daybreak, we’ll be in the low 50s!

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

I anticipate partial clearing, with temperatures soaring to around 60° Sunday afternoon. A few hit or miss showers develop mainly after sunset.

Unfortunately, it’s a brief break; falling temperatures Monday with another round of cold air move in for the first week of December. We’ll be tracking a wintry mix Monday.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More forecast information, here.