Partial clearing and warmer temperatures Sunday

CLEVELAND -- Rain has moved in, becoming more scattered overnight. By daybreak, we’ll be in the low 50s!
I anticipate partial clearing, with temperatures soaring to around 60° Sunday afternoon. A few hit or miss showers develop mainly after sunset.
Unfortunately, it’s a brief break; falling temperatures Monday with another round of cold air move in for the first week of December. We’ll be tracking a wintry mix Monday.
