Orrville wins second state championship after defeating Johnstown-Monroe 49-34

CANTON, Ohio — Northeast Ohio is already home to the Division I, II, III and VI state champions and on Saturday they claimed the Division V state title as well as Orrville took down Johnstown-Monroe 49-34.

Orrville trailed briefly 7-0 but then rattled off 21 straight points and they got a big game from Marquael Parks who rushed 22 times for 198 yards, 3 touchdowns and Logan Domer who carried the ball 10 times for 207 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Orrville has now won its second football state championship in school history and its first since 1998.