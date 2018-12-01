× Ohio State, Northwestern face off for Big Ten Championship title

INDIANAPOLIS — No. 6 Ohio State takes on No. 21 Northwestern Saturday night in the 2018 Big Ten Championship Game.

The Buckeyes and Wildcats kick off at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis at 8 p.m. on FOX 8.

Ohio State enters the conference championship 11-1 with hopes of claiming a spot in the four-team College Football Playoffs for the third time in the past five seasons.

Northwestern enters the championship 8-4, however they dominated the Big Ten West Division and won four games where they were deemed significant underdogs. The Wildcats are looking for their first Big Ten Championship title in 18 years.

The Buckeyes are a 15.5 point favorite in Saturday’s game and Ohio State is ready to “Win the Moment.”

Go Bucks!

