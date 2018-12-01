New polar bear at Columbus Zoo on display

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Polar bear Lee is fitting in nicely in his new home.

He’s been introduced to the Polar Frontier habitat at the Columbus Zoo.

The 18-year-old bear moved to Columbus last month.

Lee came from the Denver Zoo.

Lee was brought here to be a potential mate to 11-year-old twin females Anana and Aurora as part of the zoo’s breeding program.

The Columbus Zoo says it’s been successful in its polar bear breeding program, with four surviving cubs born since 2010.

Polar bear populations have been declining as sea ice disappears. Experts estimate only 20,000 to 25,000 bears are left in their native ranges.