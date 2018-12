LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Amya Starr Rodriguez has reportedly been missing since Thursday.

The family told police that Rodriguez had not returned home from school.

Rodriguez is reportedly 5′ tall and weighs 110 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say witnesses last saw Rodriguez Thursday morning near the 1000 block of W. 21st Street.

Anyone with information regarding Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to please contact police.