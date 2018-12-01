Governor John Kasich orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of President George H.W. Bush

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Governor John Kasich ordered that flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state of Ohio from sunrise to sunset for the next 30 days, in honor of President George H.W. Bush.

In a statement, Governor Kasich said George H.W. Bush “understood the value and power of each of us.”

My statement on the passing of President George H.W. Bush. pic.twitter.com/6lOSsKMxcq — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) December 1, 2018

Ohio Attorney General and Governor-Elect Mike DeWine also issued a statement:

“Fran and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of a great and good man — our friend, former President George H.W. Bush… President Bush lived a full and fulfilling life, revolving around his touchstones of faith, family and friends. President Bush said that the definition of a successful life was in serving others, and he urged Americans to reach out to those in need as part of a ‘thousand points of light.’ President Bush never stopped helping his fellow Americans, and led the way for volunteer efforts in times of disaster or other events, often partnering with his 1992 political rival turned personal friend, President Bill Clinton…

When our daughter, Becky, died in 1993, he called Fran and me to express his condolences. While we join our fellow Ohioans in mourning, we take comfort that President Bush is now reunited with the love of his life, former First Lady Barbara Bush, and their beloved daughter, Robin, and we are grateful for the life of this good man.”

George H.W. was 94.