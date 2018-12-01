George W. Bush remembers father as ‘man of the highest character’, ‘the best dad’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

George W. Bush is remembering his father as a "man of the highest character."

"The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41's life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad," a statement read.

George H.W. Bush passed away Friday evening at the age of 94.

Statement by the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, on the passing of his father this evening at the age 94. pic.twitter.com/oTiDq1cE7h — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 1, 2018

Condolences poured in Friday evening and early Saturday morning including from President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump:

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example. pic.twitter.com/g9OUPu2pjY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 1, 2018

President George H.W. Bush was an American hero, a patriot and a wise and generous man. May he Rest In Peace. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 1, 2018

Heartfelt sympathy and deep condolences to the entire Bush family on the passing of our 41st President, George H. W. Bush. He devoted his life to his family and his country. Thank you, sir. https://t.co/qHvXcsSlmw — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) December 1, 2018

Naval Aviation mourns the passing of our 41st President, George H.W. Bush, a Naval Aviator, statesman, and humble public servant. His legacy lives on in those who don the cloth of our great nation and in the mighty warship which bears his name, @CVN77_GHWB. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/0COuk6veDV — flynavy (@flynavy) December 1, 2018

We have lost a great American. Service defined President George H.W. Bush’s life, and he taught all of us about leadership, sacrifice and decency. We send our deepest sympathies to the Bush family. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 1, 2018

