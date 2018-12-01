George W. Bush remembers father as ‘man of the highest character’, ‘the best dad’

George W. Bush is remembering his father as a "man of the highest character."
"The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41's life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad," a statement read.
George H.W. Bush passed away Friday evening at the age of 94.
Condolences poured in Friday evening and early Saturday morning including from President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump:
Read more on the 41st President, here.
Click here for a tribute website for George H.W. Bush.
29.760427 -95.369803