Fundraiser honoring Aisha Fraser raises awareness to domestic violence

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- People who knew and loved Aisha Fraser gathered for a fundraiser, Saturday, to raise money for her two young daughters; the event also raised awareness to domestic violence.

"She was a beautiful person, I have never seen her without a smile on her face," said Courtney Garrison, who helped organize the gathering.

Members of Kappa Alpha Psi took action and planned the fish fry fundraiser once learning about Fraser's tragic death.

Fraser, a teacher at Woodbury Elementary School in Shaker Heights, was killed on November 17.

Her ex-partner, former Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge, Lance Mason, has been indicted

in connection with the crime.

"She was the perfect person to be a teacher, she was beloved by her students, her community," said Eric Hills, an organizer.

"I said we need to do something not only to bring our community together because of everyone's mourning, but to show our stance against domestic violence," said Eric Howard.

"We're trying to raise funds to help with this tragedy for her children," Hills said.

Friends tell FOX 8 that Fraser was a member of Delta Sigma Theta and had many positive relationships there, including her dear friend, Angela Colon, who explained that her friend's death is painful on so many levels.

"I'm in the social work business, as a social worker I tell everybody that is suffering from domestic violence to get away and get help, Aisha did what she needed to do and this tragedy still happened," Colon said.

A GoFundMe account created by the Shaker Heights Teachers' Association has already raised more than $163,000 in Fraser's name.

