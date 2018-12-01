× Former President George H. W. Bush to be buried at Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former president George H.W. Bush will be laid to rest Thursday on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University, according to a press release from the university.

Texas A&M says that Bush will be buried alongside his wife Barbara and his daughter Robin in his family plot.

Bush did not attend Texas A&M, however he chose the school as the site of his presidential library in 1991. The library opened to the public November 6, 1997, two months after the opening of The Bush School of Government and Public Service.

According to the university, almost 100 people, including many Bush School of Government and Public Service students, gathered outside the library around midnight for an impromptu vigil honoring the president.

On Thursday, the president’s casket will reportedly arrive in College Station, Texas by train. The casket will be accompanied by Bush’s family and close friends.

Then, after the train unloads at the railroad stop, a funeral procession will reportedly travel on George Bush Drive toward the Bush Library Complex.

The university says students, faculty, staff and the community are invited to view the procession, however the interment ceremony will be closed to the public.

Some areas of the campus will reportedly be closed in the days leading up to the funeral and the entire Texas A&M campus will be closed on the day of the burial.

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp released the following statement, saying Bush’s legacy will always be remembered at the university:

“Not only was George H.W. Bush one of the greatest presidents in our nation’s history, he also was one of the finest men to serve our country in so many ways. We are proud to call him a son of Texas A&M University and will do everything in our power, through his presidential library, to keep his memory and accomplishments alive for all time.”

