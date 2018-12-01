Columbia Gas outlines plan to restore all gas service Saturday to Elyria customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio - Columbia Gas has outlined a plan to restore service to all customers who have been without since Thursday.

The company says all service will be restored Saturday.

Gas to more than 2,500 was shut down after workers found air in the lines on Thursday.

Gas personnel will start going door to door Saturday at 8 a.m.

Columbia Gas is asking that all people leave their porch light on until their service is restored.

The company reports service has been restored to 784 customers.

In a press release, Columbia Gas says crews will need to enter each home and business to perform a safety inspection of the gas lines and appliances when the time comes to relight appliances.

It's also important that customers without gas should not attempt to relight appliances themselves.

Columbia Gas is providing lodging. Residents should call 1-800-915-9161 or email ohlodging@nisource.com. More information on that here.

Anyone with financial claims related to the shut-off can call 1-800-915-9161.

