Cleveland police find man shot to death in his living room

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a homicide in the 13000 block of Durkee Avenue.

Police received a call to a home at around 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Officers found a man who had been shot in his living room.

Police say he had been shot multiple times in his torso.

In a press release, Cleveland police say the man died at University Hospitals.

Police say a neighbor heard gunshots.

According to police, that neighbor saw the victim’s door open and found him shot.

Police say another neighbor called 911.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.