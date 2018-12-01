Cleveland Indians invite Klay Thompson’s brother to spring training

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Being Klay Thompson’s baby brother probably leaves a big shadow to step out of, but it seems Trayce Thompson may be up for the challenge.

He’s been invited to spring training with the Cleveland Indians.

Thompson was drafted in 2009 and has played for the White Sox, the Dodgers, and the Oakland A’s.

He is 27-years-old.

His older brother, Klay, plays for the Golden State Warriors.

His father, Mychal, played for the Portland Trailblazers, the San Antonio Spurs and the L.A. Lakers.

Cleveland Indians spring training begins in February.