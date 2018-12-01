An honor to “represent your city,” Yan Gomes says goodbye to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Following the Cleveland Indians trade of Yan Gomes to the Washington Nationals, the All Star catcher is thanking fans for their support.

“It has been an honor to put on the uniform every day and represent your city,” he wrote in a social media post.

The 31-year-old had one of his best offensive seasons in 2018, batting .266 with a career-high 26 doubles, 16 homers and 48 RBIs in 112 games.

He was selected as an AL All-Star for the first time.