An honor to “represent your city,” Yan Gomes says goodbye to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Following the Cleveland Indians trade of Yan Gomes to the Washington Nationals, the All Star catcher is thanking fans for their support.
“It has been an honor to put on the uniform every day and represent your city,” he wrote in a social media post.
There isn’t an easy way to say goodbye. Thank you for an amazing 6 years! To the fans. Thank you for all the support, the memories, and for making Cleveland feel like our home. It has been an honor to put on the uniform everyday and represent your city. To trainers and drs, thank you guys for the keeping me healthy and on the field. Thank you for all the hard work you guys put in each and every day To my coaches, thank you for helping me mature and grow as not only a player but also a human being. To the front office who gave me my chance and believed in me. You made a kid from Brazil’s dream come true. I will forever be grateful! To my teammates who became like family, it has been an awesome and unforgettable ride. We had so much fun together. I will cherish the memories and friendships always. Cleveland is where we were fortunate enough to start our family! Tribetown you will forever hold a special place in my family’s heart! Thank you!
The 31-year-old had one of his best offensive seasons in 2018, batting .266 with a career-high 26 doubles, 16 homers and 48 RBIs in 112 games.
He was selected as an AL All-Star for the first time.