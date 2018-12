AKRON, Ohio – The chiller has been fixed, and Akron is ready to open its ice skating rink at Lock 3.

The ice rink was scheduled to open a week ago but didn’t because of mechanical problems with the chiller.

The ice rink is 10,000 square feet. The city of Akron says it is the largest in Ohio.

Skating is $4 (includes rental) or only $2 with your own skates.

You can check their hours here.