“A man who gave me everything…” George H.W. Bush remembered as ‘gampy’

He was the son of a senator and father of a president. But to some, he was simply "gampy."
George H.W. Bush passed away Friday evening at the age of 94.
His grandchildren have left touching tributes on their social media pages, as they remember a man who was larger than life.
In a separate post, Jenna Bush Hager said she got to talk with her grandpa about what happens when you die.
"Yes, I think about it. I used to be afraid. I used to be scared of dying. I used to worry about death. But now in some ways I look forward to it," she says he told her.
She asked what he looked forward to.
"Well, when I die, I'm going to be reunited with these people that I've lost....I hope I see Robin, and I hope I see my mom. I haven't yet figured it out if it will be Robin as the three-year-old that she was, this kind of chubby, vivacious child or if she'll come as a middle-aged woman, an older woman...I hope she's the three-year-old," he told her.
Pauline Robinson Bush was George H.W. and Barbara's second child. She was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 3 and died that year.
