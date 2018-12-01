8-year-old ‘superhero’ beats rare form of brain cancer at St. Jude’s in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 8-year-old boy is now cancer free after battling a rare form of brain cancer.

According to TODAY, Cameron Scott, 8, was undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee.

Scott was reportedly diagnosed with medulloblastoma last year.

He had fallen down the stairs and was experiencing back pain, according to the news outlet. Then, an MRI reportedly revealed a tumor at the base of his brain.

The doctor then ordered a second MRI which TODAY says revealed that the tumor had spread to his spine as high-risk, stage 4 cancer.

It allegedly took four hours of surgery to remove the tumors before Scott was sent to St. Jude’s. There, Scott underwent six months of chemotherapy and radiation, the news outlet reports.

Now, according to his GoFundMe account, Scott is cancer free.