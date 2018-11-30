Weather: Foggy morning, then cloudy and milder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Except for a minor batch of snow showers Thursday evening, the classic unproductive battleship gray skies dominated our sky. Aside from temperatures moving from the 30s into the 40s, Fridy does not look much different.

There will be lots of fog in the morning.

A much more powerful system will arrive on Saturday with rain washing away much, if not all of the snow cover from early this work week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast.

Long range outlook for mid December is calling for a decent break in the cold with potentially several days in the 50’s! Signals are still uncertain beyond December 17-20th-ish. More on this next week.