Waking up to cloudy skies, then rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A dense fog advisory has been issued for most of Northeast Ohio. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory will last until 9 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service says dense fog will reduce visibilities to a quarter mile or less. Hazardous travel conditions are expected through mid-morning Saturday.

The clouds held fast Friday, but at least the wind was nearly calm and temperatures broke above freezing.

On Saturday, that changes. We will wake to cloudy skies, with rain holding off until late morning to midday:

Then rain builds in from the SW by the lunch hour:

A mild weekend on tap with temperatures climbing above average and into the low 50s by Sunday. There could be a few hit-or-miss showers around; otherwise, it’s the drier of the two days, therefore the pick day of the weekend! Here’s the latest 8-day forecast. Follow weather updates.