Video shows fight at Cleveland hotel involving Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt

CLEVELAND– Video showing the altercation involving Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt at a downtown Cleveland hotel was posted by TMZ on Friday.

The incident happened at The 9 in the early morning hours of Feb. 10. FOX 8 News first told you about it in the days that followed.

A 19-year-old woman told officers Hunt pushed her in a hallway, causing scratches on her knee, hand and chest, according to the police report. A friend of Hunt also filed a report against the 19-year-old, saying the woman assaulted her.

No charges were filed.

Hunt is a graduate of Willoughby South High School and went on to play football at Toledo. He was drafted by Kansas City in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The 23-year-old made headlines last month when he bought 110 tickets to the Browns and Chiefs game for the Willoughby South Rebels football team.

