Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Faith, family, and future.

Those are the pillars that guide this week's 'Cool School,' Villa-Angela Saint Joseph High School in Cleveland.

Over the past 68 years, the school has produced not only great scholars but great people who go on to do many good things in their communities.

FOX 8's Roosevelt Leftwich takes us there in the video above.

**More 'Cool Schools' here**