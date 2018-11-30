LIVE COVERAGE: Tsunami warning in effect in Alaska after quake

Posted 1:29 pm, November 30, 2018

ANCHORAGE, Alaska- — A tsunami warning is in effect for coastal areas of Cook Inlet and southern Kenai Peninsula in Alaska after an earthquake Friday with a preliminary magnitude of 7.0, according to a bulletin from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Police in Alaska’s Kodiak island community have told residents to head to higher ground amid the tsunami threat.

CNN affiliate KTUU was knocked off the air due to the earthquake. News director Tracy Sabo tells CNN the station has had reports of items falling off shelves.

The alert said that “for other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated. Further information will be provided in supplementary messages.”

