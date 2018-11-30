Surveillance video shows FedEx driver stopping to fold fallen American flag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERNDALE, Md. — A woman posted a video her home surveillance captured of a FedEx employee going above and beyond when an American flag fell on the ground in a Maryland neighborhood.

Gail Cook wrote on a Facebook post Wednesday that her flagpole had fallen down due to high winds.

When a FedEx driver went past the flagpole, he stopped, and not only picked up the flag, but folded it and put it away on the porch of the home.

"Thanks FedEx!!! I hope he gets the recognition he deserves, I can't thank him enough!" Cook wrote.

The driver, identified by The Baltimore Sun as Mike King, has apparently been making deliveries to Cook and her family for years. Cook thanked King on Facebook, and he replied, "It's the Marine way, would have done better justice for Lady glory if the wind wasn't gusting at 50 lol ... I couldn't just drive by and do nothing."

Cook wrote on Facebook that she even reached out to FedEx to let them know how much she appreciated the act.

The shipping company sent this statement to the paper:

"FedEx Ground is proud of the many contributions our team members and vendors make to our local communities every day. We commend the patriotic actions of Mike King, a service provider employee who went above and beyond to properly care for a fallen American flag while on his route.”