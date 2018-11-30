× Surveillance photos show violent struggle between homeowner and robber in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are hoping the public can help them identify a man accused of stealing from a home and stabbing the owner.

According to a social media post made by the department, it happened on Wednesday in the 1300 block of W. 76th Street.

Police say the owner of the home awoke to his security system alarm going off. He then looked outside and saw a man exiting his garage, so he ran downstairs and confronted the suspect who quickly dropped the items he had taken. That’s when the two got into a struggle and police say the suspect stabbed the victim in the back with a hunting knife.

The suspect ran off after that and has not been seen since. He was said to be wearing a bright orange and blue raincoat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Janet Murphy at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us or by phone at 216-623-5218.