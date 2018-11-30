St. Ed’s scores 4th football state championship

CANTON, Ohio — Another Northeast Ohio high school football championship winner Friday night!

The St. Edward Eagles were underdogs to undefeated Colerain but that didn’t slow down St. Ed’s.

They played for the Division 1 state title Friday night in Canton and won.

The Eagles used a big third quarter to tie the game at 10 and later took the lead for good when Garrett Dzuro hit Quintel Kent on the long touchdown pass.

St. Ed’s finished the season with their 4th state title, beating Colerain, 24-10.

#OHSAA FB D1: Lakewood St. Edward defeats Cincinnati Colerain 24-10 to win the 2018 Division I State Championship! pic.twitter.com/KWU906cdG7 — OHSAA Sports (@OHSAASports) December 1, 2018

Kirtland and Kenston also won state championships on Friday.

Cardinals will receive the ball to start the State Championship Final here in Canton. Game to start in approximately 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/tgowuwDttH — St. Edward Football (@SEHS_FOOTBALL) December 1, 2018