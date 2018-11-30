× Special presidential delivery to local girl battling terminal brain cancer

ASHTABULA- It is not every day you get a special visit from the Secret Service.

10-year-old Oliviah Hall, who has captured the hearts of people across the country and especially here in Northeast Ohio, recently got a surprise visit.

Hall was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme Grade IV in August of 2017. After a year of surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatment her family recently announced that she was ending cancer treatment and going into hospice care at home. Her family said, “she likely only has weeks left with us.”

Earlier this week the Secret Service hand-delivered autographed photos from President Trump.

Oliviah does have one special request for the holidays : She would LOVE to receive Christmas Cards from people across the country.

Cards can be sent to this address:

<blockquote>Team Oliviah

P.O. Box 2655