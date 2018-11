CLEVELAND– There are more problems with downtown Cleveland manholes.

The Cleveland Division of Fire evacuated two buildings, 99 West St. Clair Avenue and 75 Public Square, because of smoke coming from manholes. The one building will not have power until Saturday or Sunday, fire officials said.

FirstEnergy is at the scene to determine the cause.

This is the same area where the manhole explosions happened last week.

