Show Info: November 30, 2019

Perfectly Imperfect Produce

Fresh produce delivery in Northeast Ohio. Log on to their website for more information including how to order and recipes.

Castle Noel

David spends the hour at Castle Noel in Medina. For more information and to book reservations log on to their website.

260 S Court St

Medina, Ohio 44256

330-721-6635

Petal Sweet Cleaning

They’re here to make your life a little easier!

335 North Court Street,

Suite 200 Medina, Ohio 44256

330-635-2294

info@petalsweetcleaning.com

www.petalsweetcleaning.com

https://www.facebook.com/PetalSweetCleaning/

Natural Remedies for Cold & Flu

Local mom (and retired nurse), Lauren Egger, shares natural remedies for the family during cold and flu season. www.Healthymomproject.com @healthymomprojectcle

Lusso Cosmetics

Holiday Open House

Saturday, December 1

Lusso Cosmetics

12911 Madison Ave., Lakewood

www.lussocosmetics.com

Cleveland Brownie Co.

The Cleveland Brownie Company provides you with the most deluxe and gourmet three layered desserts across the United States. Weighing in at approximately 3/4 lb and measuring in at over 2 inches thick, these are not your typical brownies, they’re much more than that.

Everarbor

Everarbor is a Cleveland based outdoor lifestyle company centered on a passion for the outdoors. We are focused on the design of apparel for people enthusiastic about the outdoors.

www.everarborco.com

www.facebook.com/everarbor