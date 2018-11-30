Indians All-Star catcher Yan Gomes traded to Washington Nationals

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians All-Star catcher Yan Gomes has been traded to the Washington Nationals.

The Indians and Nationals both made it official on Twitter Friday evening.

The Indians said, “We have acquired RHP Jefry Rodriguez, RF Daniel Johnson and a player to be named later from the Nationals in exchange for C Yan Gomes.”

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman first reported the news and said minor league right fielder Daniel Johnson would be coming to the Indians.

Gomes, 31, had one of his most consistent seasons in 2018, with 16 homers; he made the All-Star team for the first time.

