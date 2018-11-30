× Perry Township middle school student dies suddenly

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A Stark County middle school is mourning the sudden loss of one of its students.

Emergency workers were called to a house on Glenhurst Street NW in Perry Township Tuesday night, police said. The child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

“It is with great sadness that I can confirm the sudden passing of one of our Edison Middle School students. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family and friends,” said Perry Local Schools Superintendent Scott Beatty.

Counselors will continue to be available to students and staff throughout the grieving process.

The student’s name and cause of death were not released, and it remains under investigation.

It’s been a difficult two years for the Perry Township community. There were 12 suicides at Stark County middle and high schools between August 2017 and March 2018. Many of the victims were Perry High School students.