× Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers find more than $200K of marijuana during traffic stop

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said its troopers seized 101 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

According to a news release, on November 29, at 12:51 a.m., troopers stopped a 2012 GMC U-Haul box truck with Arizona registration for a marked lanes violation on the Ohio Turnpike.

“Criminal indicators” were observed, according to the highway patrol, and a Walbridge Police Department drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A search revealed the drugs, which the highway patrol said are valued at approximately $235,835.

The 38-year-old passenger from California was taken to jail and charged with possession and trafficking of marijuana, both second-degree felonies.

*Read more, here*