Ohio company issues recall of some pickle products

WINCHESTER, Ohio — A company based in Ohio has issued a voluntary recall of some of its pickle products.

According to a press release on the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s website, J.C. Steel Food Products LLC located in Winchester, Ohio, issued a recall of its Jack & Jill brand products due to products being produced without inspection.

Below are the recalled products:

Jack and Jill Sweet Mix Pickles, 32 oz. jars

Jack and Jill Whole Dill Pickles, 32 oz. jars

Jack and Jill Whole Hot Pickles, 32 oz. jars

Jack and Jill Hamburger Slices, 32 oz. jars

Jack and Jill Hamburger Slices, 5 gallon pail

The products were available for sale at:

Keim’s Market, Seaman OH

Prathers IGA, West Union OH

The Home Place, Georgetown OH

Holtfield Station, Hillsboro, OH

Prime Meats & Deli, Washington Court House, OH

The Department of Agriculture says there are no reports of illnesses involving the products. If you show signs or symptoms of foodborne illness, you’re asked to contact your doctor right away.

All products involved in the recall should be thrown out or returned to J. C. Steel Food Products LLC, 20195 St Rt 136, Winchester, OH.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact Jamie Hall at (937) 695-6020, Monday-Friday 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. EST.

Read more, here.