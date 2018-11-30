× Medina police: Driver was drunk with students in school van

MEDINA, Ohio– The driver of a school van was drunk behind the wheel, the Medina Police Department says.

Andrew Sasala, 66, of Brunswick, was driving a van for Suburban School Transportation, which is contracted by Medina City Schools to transport children with special needs.

Police said a park employee at the Paw Paw Picnic Area in North Royalton spotted a driver throw a wine bottle in the trash Thursday afternoon. North Royalton officers searched the area, but didn’t find the driver or the van.

It was eventually located on Lafayette Road in Medina. There were three students and an adult aid in the vehicle with Sasala.

Medina police said he performed poorly during the field sobriety tests and had a blood-alcohol level of .108.

Sasala was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence and endangering children. No children were injured.