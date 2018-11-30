× Man suspected of driving under influence crashes through someone’s garage in Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A 38-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he was driving under the influence and crashed through someone’s garage.

The Willoughby Police Department posted about the case on social media with photos showing the damage the suspect caused to the property.

According to officers, they first responded to the home on Brighten Path around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Once on scene, they found the driver, Jeffrey Francis, standing outside of his SUV unharmed. His vehicle was on fire but quickly extinguished by the fire department.

Through their investigation, it was revealed that Francis was originally involved in a crash on SR 2 and then fled the scene. He eventually wound up on Brighten Path where he lost control and barreled through the garage.

He was arrested for OVI, leaving the scene of a crash, reckless operation and driving under suspension.