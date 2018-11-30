Kirtland Hornets win football state championship for the 4th time

CANTON, Ohio — The Kirtland Hornets left Canton with two things on Friday: revenge and another state championship after knocking off Marion Local at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

It was a low-scoring game for two teams who can score the football. Kirtland took a 7-0 lead on the Jake Neibecker touchdown run. Marion marched right down the field to tie the game but the Hornets had a 13-7 lead at the half after a Luke Gardner touchdown.

Congrats to @kirtlandsports on winning the 2018 #OHSAA Division VI football state championship, the fourth in school history! pic.twitter.com/8qCPG5jHAy — OHSAA Sports (@OHSAASports) November 30, 2018

The only points scored in the second half came via a Kirtland field goal which gave the Hornets a 16-7 lead and they rode that to victory. Tiger LaVerde’s group gave up just 41 rushing yards for the game as the Hornets win their 4th state championship in school history; 16-7 was the final.

Kirtland is now the 16th program in Ohio to win four state championships.

#OHSAA FB D6: Kirtland wins its fourth state championship! The Hornets defeat Marion Local 16-7. pic.twitter.com/ItxahsLCrC — OHSAA Sports (@OHSAASports) November 30, 2018